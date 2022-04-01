Chapter FH, P.E.O.
Chapter FH, P.E.O. met March 15 at the Regency. Marie Rasmussen was hostess. Mary Ann Wright and Abbi SToddard served as co-hostesses.
President Teresa Edgington called the meeting to order. Karen Jurgensemier acted as chaplain and led the devotions. Seventeen members answered roll call.
Leslie Hoffman gave the historical report. A thank you note was read from the P.E.O. Home for the support given. A thank you note also was received from Cottey College for support given.
The chapter’s May birthday dinner will be 6 p.m. May 17 at Lochland Country Club.
Pat Jensen passed out the new 2022-2023 yearbooks.
New officers were installed: Peg Bayles and Jan Heady, co-presidents; Susan Hoff, recording secretary; Patrice Jensen, corresponding secretary; Barb Sergeant, treasurer; Vicki Block and Leslie Hoffman, co-chaplains; and Judy Soupup, guard.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. April 19 at the Regency. Hoff will be the hostess. Pat Chick and Sergeant will be co-hostesses. Randy Chick will give the program.
Heady and Bayles announced the theme for the new year will be “Keep the star close to your heart.”
Hastings Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on March 21. The theme for the meeting was “Spring is Busting Out All Over.” The speaker was Ellen Lund from Fremont with the topic “It’s All Good.” Within her message were many familiar hymns.
The special feature was given by Connie Whitcomb from M&M Designs; she took the opportunity to tell of the impact of a recent fire on her business as well as the history of the business. It was a day to honor her and her employees. The music was by Renee Woodward, Linda Schab and Melinda Runcie.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. April 11 at North Shore Church. The theme for the meeting will be “The Scents of Spring” with the speaker being Linn Ann Huntington of Hays, Kansas. Her topic will be “When Things Don’t Make Any Sense.” The feature will be given by a downtown Hastings, Small Town Famous. The owners are Matt and Jacque Cranson. The music will be by Krystal Kennard. There will a sale of breads to help with Easter meals.
To make the needed reservations for the next meeting, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by April 6 for the catered meal. There is a fund available to help with a babysitter if needed.
Chapter HT, P.E.O.
On March 28, 19 members of Chapter HT, P.E.O. met in the meeting room of the Hastings YWCA.
Hosts were Sue Frink and Jane Rose-Barton.
The meeting was opened with members singing the Opening Ode and reciting the objects and aims.
Chaplain Karen Klein read a devotion and led members in prayer.
The minutes of the March 14 meeting were read by secretary Rose-Barton and were approved as read.
Roll call was read by treasurer Nancy Hehnke. A bill was presented for the 2022-2023 yearbooks.
Corresponding secretary Karren Carnes read one piece of correspondence.
Yearbook committee chair Mary Plock passed out the new 2022-2023 yearbooks and reviewed its contents. Yearbooks will be mailed to members not present.
President Belva Junker installed Jeanne Hoselton as guard since she was absent at the March 24 installation of officers.
Junker offered the book “We Who are Sisters” for members to check out and read.
The program was Jodi Jacoby from Regency Assisted Living talking to members about “Pearls of Wisdom” — exercises to help members with flexibility, strength and coordination to live better in retirement.
The next meeting is April 11 at the YWCA and the program will be about the P.E.O. Project, “Educational Loan Fund.”
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel
Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met March 28 at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center.
Hosts were Diane Gundlach and Jim and Elayne Landwehr. Co-hosts were Ruth Kroll and Karen Christensen.
Ray Crowl led the group in singing “My Country Tis of Thee” and the Pledge of Allegiance. Elayne Landwehr accompanied on the piano.
Wendy Keele, coordinator for Sixpence, spoke about making teen parents good role models.
President Karen Myers called the meeting to order. Minutes were approved as emailed and a thank you was read. The treasurer’s report was approved as distributed.
Cathy Morgan, Community Service, thanked those who helped with the Educational Service Unit No. 9 Transition Tour. She also presented LaVila VanBoening, the AARP 2022 Community Service Award recipient.
Jan Heady, Health Services, encouraged members to sign up for a time to work at the food booth at the Adams County Fair in July. The proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.
Jan Barnason, Legislative, reported on LB825. Myers reported that nominations for president and vice president have been obtained. Election and installation will be at the May meeting.
Gary Aadland, Scholarship, reported that applications have been received.
Attending were 36 members and two guests. Split the pot was won by Jackie Koepke.
Members were reminded that the July luncheon will be the third Monday. Elayne Landwehr discussed the League of Women Voters information that was provided.
The meeting was adjourned by Myers.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. May 23. Jason Stoddard from the Hastings Middle School Garden will present the program.
