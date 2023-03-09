Round Table Book Club
Round Table Book Club met March 7 at Lochland Country Club.
Amy Hermes was hostess.
Shirley Sandstedt reviewed Joe Starita's "A Warrior of the People." The book is the biography of Susan La Flesche Picotte’s life and dedication to public health as the first American Indian physician. The hospital she built in Walthill is currently under restoration and will house a public health clinic as well as a historical and cultural site to honor the Omaha Indian tribe.
Special guest Harrietta Reynolds also spoke of her first person account of living and working alongside her husband, the Rev Cliff Reynolds, at the Methodist Church in Walthill from 1994-1997.
The next meeting is 1:15 p.m. April 18. Mary Olsen will provide the program.
Hastings Christian Women's Club
The Hastings Christian Women's Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met on Feb. 20. The theme was "Get Healthy In The New Year." The speaker was Malinda Olson of Paola, Kansas. Her topic was "Once, Twice and Then Again." The special feature was "In Home Exercise" by Marj Colburn of the Hastings YMCA. The music was by Krystal Kennard.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. March 13 at North Shore Church (use east door). The theme is "Sweet Irish Treats." The speaker is Mary Hollopeter. The music will be by Cindy Uden with her guitar. The special feature is Michell's Scrumptious Bakery from Juniata.
Reservations for the catered meal were to be called in by March 8. Walk-ins are welcome. There is a fund for a babysitter if needed. Call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 to let them know you are coming.
Nebraska's Original Betty Club
Nebraska's Original Betty Club met March 6 at the Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village community center with 16 members and two guests present. Bettys Church, Grade, Mehmen, Munsell, and Scheibel hosted.
Members shared news and thank yous and signed cards for Bettys who couldn't attend.
The business meeting was devoted to plans for the state convention to be held in Hastings April 27, 2024. Because it will be the 25th year for the state function, the club selected the theme "25 Years of Fun and Friendship." Issues discussed included location, entertainment, registration and souvenir T-shirt design.
Member Betty Church shared her experience self publishing her book, "Moving On and Beyond." What began as a letter to her adult children turned into a book when the author discovered she had "typed and typed and typed." While sharing excerpts from her book, Church kept reminding the group that it is never too late to do something important. In fact, she is at work on her next book.
Keeping with the theme, members were given ribbon bookmarks.
Betty Scheibel shared a short, humorous reading. Coffee and dessert followed.
The next meeting will be in May hosted by Bettys Bittfield, Jacobitz, Cross, and Cushing.
Alpha Delta Kappa
Mu Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met March 2 at Watson Elementary School. Hostesses were Jeanne Loch, Sue Wissing and Linda Wilkinson.
The recipients for the yearly donations this year will be Our Place, Hastings Library Bookmobile, Hastings High Pantry, and Hastings Middle School Santa Bucks.
Nine members will be attending state conference on April 1 in Crete. Two raffle baskets are being put together for a fundraiser.
The program for the evening was a craft project presented by Eileen Noll. Members assisted her in decorating picture frames with violet photo inserts and added jewels.
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. April 13 at Watson School. The program will be health and wellness with Jamie Williams.
Chapter G, P.E.O.
Chapter G, P.E.O. met March 3 at Karen Dielman's home.
Jean Stinnette was hostess. Co-hostesses were Karen Doerr, Mary Olsen, Amy Hermes and Cathy Pershing.
The program was election and installation of officers. The past year's officers were thanked for their service.
The next meeting is 11:15 a.m. April 21 at Cathy Pershing’s home with Jenifer Knauth, director of Maryland Living Center, presenting the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.