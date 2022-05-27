Chapter FH, P.E.O.
Chapter FH, P.E.O. celebrated its 73rd birthday at Lochland Country Club May 17 with a birthday dinner. The yearbook and social committees were hostess and co-hostess. They led in singing "Happy Birthday" as the candles on the cupcakes were lit.
There were 25 members present and one guest.
Sue Phinney introduced Leah Krings, the STAR scholarship winner for Chapter FH. Krings told of her plans to go to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pursue a major in biology and then continue her education to become a physician's assistant. Her mother, Jennifer Krings, accompanied her to the meeting.
Co-president Peg Bayles called the meeting to order. Chaplain Vicki Block led the devotions by reading Psalm 150.
Secretary Susan Hoff read the minutes of the last meeting. Treasurer Judy Soukup gave the treasurer's report for May.
Corresponding secretary Pat Jensen read thank you notes and reported to other chapters of two new members.
Leslie Hoffman gave the historical report.
Jensen presented Marie Rasmussen with a bouquet of flowers for her 50-year membership.
Karen Jurgensmeier will help decorate the Christmas tree at Hastings Museum in November.
Lois Meeske from Chapter IM in Plattsmouth was a guest at the meeting.
The next meeting will be June 21 at the Regency with co-hostesses Kathlene Smith and Alice Lynn Throckmorton.
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women
First Presbyterian Church Presbyterian Women met May 4 in Fellowship Hall. Nineteen members and one guest were present.
Moderator Mary Fisk welcomed everyone and thanked circles 1 and 2 for the luncheon. Phyllis O’Dey, who made the name tags, explained their significance referencing the day being Star Wars Day. Fisk gave the prayer.
Minutes and Treasurer’s report for April were distributed and approved at the committee meeting.
Jill Kramer reminded members of Church Women United's May Friendship Day May 6. Lois Hafer was recognized as First Presbyterian’s Inspiring Woman at the event.
Food is available in the freezer for Food From the Heart.
Old business included:
• A reminder that the Mother’s Day offering will be donated to Revive Ministries and Father’s Day offering will be donated to Living Waters for the World.
• Concerns for members were shared.
• Hunger Cups were passed.
The Birthday Offering of $367 was dedicated.
For the devotion, Fisk shared a Mother’s Day story which likened Paul’s devotion, service and sacrifice to that of a mother’s.
The meeting closed with the Mizpah Prayer.
Rhoda Frazier gave an account of her 2019 PW USA Mission Experience in the New York Finger Lakes region. Using the theme of Standing on the Shoulders of Empowered Women, she visited sites associated with women who espoused women’s rights including the matriarchal Iroquois confederacy, abolitionists, suffragettes, the Safe Haven in Oswego for World War II refugees, and the current Rural and Migrant Ministry. She concluded her presentation by reading the children’s book, "Mary Wears What She Wants."
The next meeting is 11:45 a.m. Sept. 2. Circle 2 will provide the lunch. Circle 3 is responsible for table settings, decorations, name tags, cashier and devotions. The program will be an introduction to the 2022-23 Bible study, "Celebrating Sabbath." The Rev. Damon Jensen-Heitmann will lead Lesson 1.
Circles 1 and 2 met in the home of Lynette Krieger on May 18 with 15 members present. After a tour of Krieger's new residence, she served refreshments.
May Wierenga led the lesson, “The End of Lament.” Betty Kooy read a selection from the Yearbook of Prayer that presented statistics about mental health and especially cited issues with mental health in Asian Americans and how that population is reaching out to Christian churches.
Co-moderator Susie Graham opened with prayer and conducted the business meeting. Secretary and treasurer reports were given. Two members volunteered to be in Memorial Room preceding church on June 19 to collect the Fathers’ Day offering. Two members volunteered to provide 2 dozen cookies each for cookie time after church on June 26. Plans were made for preparing the Sept. 7 PW luncheon. Joys and concerns were shared.
Krieger shared information about the Tri-Faith Initiative in Omaha and is going to follow up by planning a possible tour for the group sometime in June.
The meeting was concluded with Flossie Sanderson sharing a prayer from the The Fellowship of the Least Coin devotional.
Jean Barber will be the hostess for the next meeting at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the church parlor. Sanderson will give the lesson.
Circle 3 met May 18 in the church library. Six members were present. Nancy Grams opened with prayer and was the hostess. Sue Medsker was the lesson leader on “The End of Lament.” Nan Huey read the Least Coin “Wanting Jesus Christ." Katharine Davis read the minutes from the last meeting. On June 26, Medsker will provide cookies and Davis will do set-up and clean-up. Circle closed with the Mizpah prayer.
Kathy Reimer will be the hostess for the next meeting at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 21. Jo Seiler will give the lesson.
Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma
The regular meeting of Gamma Chapter, Nebraska Delta Kappa Gamma, was May 21 at the Grand Island Hy-Vee club room. Michele Downs and Sarah Nedrig were hostesses.
President Nancy Hesman-Krueger called the meeting to order with eight members present. She reported highlights of the Nebraska State Delta Kappa Gamma convention on April 1-3.
Rebecca Hobbler explained a reorganization plan for committees.
The 2022-2024 slate of officers was elected by the members: Colleen O’Neill, president; Sarah Nedrig, vice president; Jan Heady, secretary; Cathy Morgan, treasurer.
Both vice president and secretary were installed. President and treasurer will be installed in September.
Jan Heady presented a program on the 12 original founders of Delta Kappa Gamma.
The next meeting is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Rebecca Hoobler’s home with O’Neill also as a hostess. Hoobler will present a program on Greek traditions. She would like members to bring gently used or new books for children in kindergarten through grade 12 to be distributed to a Greek school in Chicago.
