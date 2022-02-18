Chapter GK, P.E.O.
Mary Kay Anderson conducted the Feb. 14 meeting of Chapter GK, P.E.O. at the Heartland Bank. Hostesses for the event were Joy Exstrum and Linda Leibert.
Committee reports were given by Sue Gronemeyer for the courtesy committee and Connie Yost for the Greater Hastings P.E.O. The social committee and Dusty Haase were thanked for the Valentine’s dinner for members, their spouses and guests in the Haase home on Feb. 12.
The chapter voted to purchase a new amplification system. Yearbook editor Jody Buescher circulated a copy of next year’s membership information for correction and confirmation.
Co-vice presidents Mary Kay Anderson and May Wierenga read their president’s letter. Cammie Farrell read the slate of officers nominated for next year and election was held. The officers will be installed at the next meeting on March 14 at the Heartland Bank. Hostesses will be Dana Odom, Marni Splitt and Gronemeyer. Jane Marsh will give the program on “Taiwan Memories.”
The Valentine’s Day program was given by Jan Franzen and Donna Meyer who shared the history of postcards in the United States and the joy of collecting them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.