Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met July 18 at Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village Community Center.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 10:23 pm
LaVila VanBoening was hostess. Co-hostesses were Sue Miller and Jeanie Wood.
VanBoening welcomed the group. Ray Crowl led the group in singing "America the Beautiful," accompanied by Elayne Landwehr at the piano.
Lunch was served.
The Chimers provided the entertainment with several selections.
Gary Aadland reported on the scholarship winners, who were unable to attend.
VanBoening reported that Laundry Love had been selected for the community service project for the upcoming year. Marsha Sukup spoke about Laundry Love.
The new members/retirees were introduced and welcomed.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26. The Hastings Public Schools superintendent and HPS Foundation will present the program.
