Alpha Delta Kappa
MU Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa met on Feb. 3 at Watson School with 15 members and two guests present. President Jo Wright welcomed everyone. Hostesses Linda Wilkenson, Katie Wilkenson, Linda Story, Julie Simmons and Sue Wissing served prior to the business meeting.
Wissing gave the Thought for the Day titled “A Flashlight Goes Dim or Quits” by Rachel Dansby Freeman.
Karen Valdes, altruistic chairman, reminded members to bring new clothing such as socks, underwear, outfits and backpacks next month to support Threads of Grace.
Wright reported on the state executive board meeting. The Nebraska members made monetary donations to Waverly, Tennessee schools following devastating flooding and the Alzheimer’s organization in honor of the Longest Day project. The state altruistic project for the next biennium will be Angels Among Us.
The program was Excellence in Education in International Settings. It was presented by Casey Martin, a sixth-grade science teacher at Hastings Middle School. He and his wife taught English as a Second Language often using environmental education to involve their students in several countries for over 10 years.
The next meeting will be on March 3 at Watson School at 6:30 p.m. The program will be Threads of Grace.
The meeting ended with the singing of “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met Jan. 17.
The theme was “Happy New Year.” Speaker Joyce Piskorski of North Platte related how God has helped her through life the last few years. Chorus of the Plains provided music. Bruce Furniture provided the special feature
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at North Shore Church (use the east door). The theme for the meeting is Rein In Your Heart. The speaker for the meeting will be Sherry Jarvis of Burwell; her topic is “Full Release.” The music will be by Jarvis also. Rhonda Kolbet will tell about the The Kensington as the special feature.
To make the necessary reservation for the meeting, please call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Phyllis at 402-463-2680 by Feb. 16. There is a fund available for a babysitter if needed.
