Cocktails with the Curators
Members of the public can learn more about the Hastings Museum’s collections and exhibits as well as meet the museum curators and get their behind-the-scenes secrets during Cocktails with the Curators on Thursday.
Cocktails with the Curators will be 7-9 p.m. at the museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave.
Tickets for this 21-and-over event can be purchased at hastingsmuseum.org.
The price of admission includes snacks and three drink tickets per person.
Cocktails with the Curators has limited attendance, so no more than 20 people are with each curator at a time.
Woman killed, man arrested
in shooting
BELLEVUE — Police in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue have identified a woman killed over the weekend in a shooting at her home, as well as her husband, who is accused of pulling the trigger.
Deyvonndra Jones, 40, died at a hospital after she was shot multiple times late Saturday night as the couple’s child slept upstairs, police said. Police called to the home found her riddled with bullets, including at least one gunshot wound to her head. She was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where she died.
Bellevue police said her husband, 43-year-old Lovell Jones Jr., was arrested at the scene on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault and a weapons count.
Bar shooting
OMAHA — One man died and two others were injured in a shooting at a sports bar in northeast Omaha, police said.
The shooting happened late Sunday night outside Jet’s Sports Bar in the Florence community, Omaha police said. A man later identified as Vincent Burns, 20, was found in the bar’s parking lot with life-threatening gunshot wounds and rushed to an Omaha hospital, where he died, police said.
A 33-year-old woman also was found seriously injured inside a car a short distance away, and a 26-year-old man later walked into a hospital with a gunshot injury not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The shooting happened during a large disturbance at the bar, police said. No arrests had been announced in the case by Monday morning.
Social Security tax cut
LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers began to debate a measure Monday that would speed up the implimentation of a new tax exemption for Social Security income, letting recipients claim a full tax break a few years sooner.
The measure would phase out Nebraska’s tax on Social Security income by 2025. Lawmakers approved the exemption last year but adopted a slower phase-in that would eliminate the tax by 2030.
The faster implementation was proposed after the state collected far more tax revenue than expected, leaving Nebraska with a general fund surplus of $412 million. Some lawmakers questioned whether it was prudent to rely on recent state tax revenues, which they argue were bolstered by federal pandemic stimulus payments into the economy.
Sen. Brett Lindstrom, of Omaha, said he sponsored the bill because Nebraska is one of 13 states that taxes Social Security income, and many of Nebraska’s neighboring states do not.
Lawmakers adjourned for the day before reaching a vote.
