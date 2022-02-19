MINDEN — State Sen.Steve Halloran touted a bill calling for an 8.9% state consumption tax on new goods and services during his Coffee With the Senator event Saturday afternoon at the Minden Opera House.
Also on hand was state Sen. Dave Murman, who introduced Halloran to his former constituents of Kearney County as their new representative. Halloran assumes Murman’s former county representation as the result of the state’s redistricting policy that occurs each decade.
The scheduled hour-long session ran overtime by more than 30 minutes as the two senators spelled out objectives for the 107th Legislature Second Session and their own accomplishments in office before taking questions from the audience of about a dozen people. Murman represents the 38th District and Halloran the 33rd District.
Topics touched upon included school funding, function of the state board of education, election fraud, and LR14, a resolution to Congress for convention of the states to propose amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Halloran said LR11CA/LB133 would help Nebraska by making it more appealing to out-of-state business owners and residents alike. The bill calls for adoption of an 8.9 percent state consumption tax on all new goods and services to replace state income tax, real estate tax, personal property tax, state and local sales taxes and inheritance tax.
“We have to get to a point where we have a tax structure that is so attractive that people from other states will want to come here,” Halloran said. “They’re not going to come here with the tax structure we have now. If we pass the consumption tax and get good businesses to come here and set up shop, what are they going to do? They’re going to grow the economy.
“Right now we’re in this whirlpool of property taxes, income tax and sales tax. The state isn’t growing. The governor likes to say it is, but we’re treading water. That’s why we’re proposing this.”
In his opening remarks, Murman, who is seeking reelection, said his platform remains essentially unchanged this time around. He said the influence of his Christian faith and family values are still the driving force behind his campaign.
“We need to realize that our country was founded on these kind of values,” he said.
His policies call for a reduction in state taxes, especially property taxes. He thinks Nebraska’s property tax on farmers, which ranks among the highest in the nation, is unacceptable.
“That’s not a thing we want to be the top of the list on,” he said.
Other items Murman supports include: attracting a dairy plant processing facility; livestock modernization and development; a proposed “Star Wars” lake/reservoir situated between Lincoln and Omaha; true infrastructure development, including broadband services; and funding to provide financial incentives for doctors and other health care providers to set up practices in underserved rural areas.
Halloran touched upon some of the challenges facing senators as they approach midpoint of the 60-day legislative session. With 1,189 bills sponsored, only two have been passed to date. He identified filibusters and “strings attached” to federal funding as the culprits slowing the process, even though he doesn’t consider the senate's deliberate pace as a detriment to the process.
“The more bills we pass, the more you will spend and be regulated,” Halloran said. “It’s always those who receive the money who are driving the vote."
