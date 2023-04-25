Farmers Right To Repair
Buy Now

Colorado Rep. Brianna Titone sits in the wheel of a tractor on display before Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed legislation that forces manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and even software to farmers so they can fix their own machines Tuesday during a ceremony outside the State Capitol in downtown Denver.

 David Zalubowski/AP

DENVER — Sitting in front of a hulking red tractor, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill Tuesday making Colorado the first state to ensure farmers can fix their own tractors and combines with a “right to repair” law — which compels manufacturers to provide the necessary manuals, tools, parts and software.

Colorado, home to high desert ranches and sweeping farms on the low-and-level plains, took the lead on the issue following a nationwide outcry from farmers that manufacturers blocked them from making fixes and forced them to wait precious days for an official servicer to arrive — delays that imperiled profits.

0
0
0
0
0