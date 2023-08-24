Colts Eagles Football
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday in Philadelphia.

 Matt Rourke/AP

PHILADELPHIA — Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson displayed flashes of promise but also showed that there’s much work to do, helping the Colts beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-13 on Thursday night in the preseason finale for each team.

Named the starter after the preseason opener at Buffalo, Richardson completed 6 of 17 passes for 78 yards and ran five times for 38 yards in the first half. The 6-foot-4 passer was the No. 4 overall pick out of Florida.

