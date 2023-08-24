Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 90F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.