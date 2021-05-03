A proposed subdivision near Hastings would allow the center pivot irrigation system already on the ground more room to operate, plus give a young family the opportunity to purchase and renovate the present house.
Members of the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-0 at their regular meeting on Monday to recommend approval of Eds Farm Subdivision concurrent with the vacation of Phils Forge.
Commissioner Karen Struss was absent.
Applicant Edwin Gartner of 8820 N. Baltimore Avenue would like to replat Phils Forge. This would allow for a pivot to travel near the property, at 8650 N. Showboat Blvd.
Phils Forge, which was platted in 2002, contains 7.17 acres. The proposed plat would contain 6 acres.
The proposed Eds Farm Subdivision contains an existing house, agriculture buildings, and a well and septic system. A barn will be removed from the pivot path.
Commissioners Henry Wilson and Dean Rolls encouraged Gartner to have an impact easement on the ground to protect the farmland there from the whims of future residents.
“If these people, who have the house, become unfriendly to the landlord, then they could make it rough on him to farm someday,” Wilson said.
Commissioners also unanimously recommended approval of the Rempe Acres Subdivision at the northeast corner of Crystal Lake Avenue and Sundown Road.
Applicant Michael Anderson of Ayr would like to subdivide a tract that would contain 4.30 acres. Anderson wants to sell the tract to his employee, Nick Rempe, who would move a residence on the tract.
The commissioners voted unanimously to table the conditional use permit application for a warehouse and residence in the mixed use district in Lot 2 of the West Fork North 4th Subdivision because no representative for the applicant was present on Monday.
Zoning Administrator Judy Mignery also updated board members on the Lincoln Subdivision, which is an administrative plat in Roseland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.