In the Hastings Catholic Schools, students, faculty, staff and administration seek to live out four core values:
Faith. Family. Commitment. Courage.
The Rev. Thomas Brouillette, HCS chief administrative officer, said commitment will be in focus for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
As expected, this means commitment to one another, commitment to the community, and commitment to the Lord.
But, as the St. Cecilia High School and Middle School campus undergoes major construction over the next two years, a little extra commitment will be needed on everyone’s part this year and next, Brouillette said.
“It’s also going to have to be a commitment to being flexible, especially at the sixth- to 12th-grade level,” he said with a chuckle.
As the 2021-22 academic year ended in May, workers were tearing into the south wing of the high school, which stands near Fifth Street and Kansas Avenue, removing asbestos as the first step in what is intended to be an 18-month, $10 million renovation and expansion project at the school.
Once the south wing was cleared of asbestos, the main floor of the north wing underwent the same operation. (The second floor of the north wing did not have asbestos to remove.)
Asbestos abatement was complete as of July 21, and builders and school employees were preparing the north wing for a school year that will be an adventure for all involved.
When students at the high school and the adjacent middle school return to campus in August, they will find themselves constantly skirting a construction zone.
Already, BD Construction of Kearney, the project construction manager, has set up its office trailer east of the high school. An area nearby has been fenced off for receiving and storing construction materials as they arrive.
The city of Hastings permanently closed and vacated Kansas Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets in May, making way for a new, 7,800-square-foot addition to the east side of the school that will cover part of the former street right-of-way. (The street paving will remain in place for now, as it is helpful to the construction crews, Brouillette said.)
The south wing of the high school will be completely offline for at least the entire fall semester, and an enclosed stair tower at its west end should be under construction for use as an emergency exit within the next few weeks.
If all goes as planned, all overhead lines and utility poles passing over the building also will have been removed before school starts, and the “Hawk Walk, “ a one-story covered passageway linking the north and south wings of the high school, will have been demolished.
The school’s existing main entry, on the east side of the north wing, will be closed as contractors prepare to build the east addition in the coming months. That means that for now, the main secure entry for both the high school and middle school will be the existing middle school main entrance off Sixth Street.
The high school office, which was just inside the main east entry, also been relocated as construction nears. The temporary office has been set up in the middle school conference room. (When all is said and done, the old high school office space will house a teacher workroom and lounge.)
The reception area that was part of the office has been temporarily repurposed as a small chapel to take the place of the previous chapel on the main floor of the north wing, which once again is needed for classroom space. (Once it is finished, the new east-side addition will include a dedicated two-story chapel complete with sacristy, confessionals, and seating for 60 people.)
Meanwhile, some space in the north wing is being reconfigured to provide new temporary corridors needed to steer occupants toward building exits in case of an emergency.
With the 500 block of North Kansas Avenue now closed, the main school parking lot south of the gymnasium and fine arts building will be entered and exited only on the east side — to and from Colorado Avenue. The stalls will be restriped accordingly to fit the flow of traffic counterclockwise through the parking lot from north to south.
“The parking lot is basically going to be striped in the opposite direction of what it is now,” Brouillette said.
The parking lot entrance — and possibly the exit, as well — will be widened, he said.
Meanwhile, both lanes of Sixth Street between St. Joseph and Kansas avenues have been designated for one-way, eastbound traffic, allowing motorists to tie into Kansas Avenue and travel north past St. Cecilia Church to Seventh Street.
Brouillette said Sixth Street should be able to remain open to traffic until perhaps the final stages of the construction project when some work related to the high school’s new secure main entry is completed at the corner of Sixth and Kansas.
School officials hope to see the south wing of the high school reopened for use by early 2023, Brouillette said. Then, further renovation activity will shift to the north wing, where floor coverings on the main level already have been removed as part of asbestos abatement.
To help make up for lost instructional space through the phases of construction, HCS will use a classroom in the gym/fine arts building and available room in the Guadalupe Center, better known as the former American Red Cross office at 415 N. Kansas Ave.
For now, half the library also will be used as a classroom, and some of the priests who teach part-time at the school will be sharing space.
HCS leaders hope the new addition might at least be enclosed by early 2023, depending on material contracts, supply chain factors and delivery schedules. As planned, the addition will include a new secure entry and office pod, a large new science classroom and adjoining prep room, the new chapel, a passenger elevator, and hallways allowing for passage between the north and south wings on both the first and second floors.
Meanwhile, upgrades to the existing building (the south wing was built in 1956, the south wing in 1961) are to include roof and exterior brick work; new windows and doors; new heating and ventilation systems; electrical upgrades and new mechanical systems; a new fire alarm and sprinkler system; new lighting and flooring; new and rehabilitated restrooms; reconfigured and remodeled classroom spaces; a new student commons area; and an improved interior courtyard space for outdoor learning.
At the moment, however, HCS officials are consulting with the builders on “value engineering,” looking for possible ways they could trim a building project with an estimated price tag that has grown from $8 million to $10 million in just the past nine months.
“It’s up 20% since October,” he said, lamenting inflation but also noting that because of interwoven aspects of the construction plan, cutting parts of the project at this point is a tricky proposition.
To allow for the construction cost increase, the overall size of the HCS capital campaign, ‘Our Faith, Our Future, Our Time,” has increased from $10 million to $12 million.
“We’ve raised $9.1 million and we need to get to $12 million,” Brouillette said — noting the fundraising campaign now is entering Phase 2, in which would-be donors who have not yet made a gift for the project will be asked to step up to the plate.
“We need their help,” he said simply.
The $12 million goal continues to include $1.5 million to beef up an endowment to supplement HCS teacher pay; $300,000 to bank for future facilities needs at St. Michael’s Elementary School, 721 Creighton Ave.; and $200,000 to give $100,000 apiece to St. Cecilia and St. Michael’s Catholic parishes, helping offset a little of their ongoing financial support for the community’s central Catholic school system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.