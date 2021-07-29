When Hastings Municipal Airport manager Deb Bergmann applied to host this year's state fly-in event, she never imagined what it would become.
“It was like a little snowball that grew,” she said from her office in the airport’s terminal building. “I think everybody was so ready for something to do after being locked down so long that it grew bigger than we ever thought it would.”
After getting the word that the Hastings airport was selected as the site for the 2021 event in June, Bergmann said what weighed heavy on her mind from then on was the chance that the event would be cancelled.
“We had no idea what this COVID thing would do or if things would be loosened up enough for this to happen,” she said.
Those concerns didn’t stop the planning process that took it from just a Saturday morning fly-in with a projected 60 airplanes from across the state to a two-day event with a fly-in, air show, hangar dance, and a large-scale pancake feed.
The original plan was for the traditional Saturday morning fly-in event with the pancake feed for maybe 80 people in the historic hangar on the airport’s south end. However, interest in the event quickly grew.
Bergmann and the airport association were first planning the event before they formed a committee and started designating the organization of pieces of the project to other groups.
“By the end, I think everybody in this town was part of it,” Bergmann said. “I guess it was almost every department in the city, the businesses, the paper, the radio station. I kind of thought it was harder to say who didn’t have something to do with it.”
The traditional fly-in pancake feed went from a few hours and maybe a few hundred pancakes to a two-day event hosted by the Hastings Kiwanis Club, which served literally thousands of pancakes over the two days of the fly-in and air show.
“We went to them because we realized, ‘We can’t do this,’” Bergmann said. “We needed to delegate and let them jump in. They were agreeable to it, and they did both days — not just the one. Had we not done that, it would have been a lot different.”
The hangar dance on Saturday night was also completely organized by an outside organization in the Hastings Catholic Activities Association, which did everything from booking the entertainment to securing the liquor license and volunteers to make the event a success.
Hosting a large-scale fly-in and air show aren’t simple tasks.
With that in mind, they hired an air boss in Dale Byrkit of Clay Center to work with the Federal Aviation Administration and others to ensure it all went off without a hitch.
“We hired the air boss, which normally with the little air shows you don’t do that,” Bergmann said.
They also coordinated with the National Weather Service to convey the best information to all the pilots and performers.
Such community involvement was huge in the event's success, Bergmann said.
It was everything from Big G Ace lending tables to local car dealerships lending out courtesy cars for the performers who flew in to use to get meals and other things in the community.
“It’s crazy because it went really smoothly,” Bergmann said of the June 19-20 event, which was also Father's Day weekend.
In total, they had about 140 planes from as far away as Texas, Colorado, Wyoming and Iowa fly in on Saturday for an event that the state predicted would attract, at most, 60 planes.
“It’s been declining over recent years at the state fly-ins, so I think we did pretty good,” Bergmann said of state fly-in participation. “We were thinking, “Sixty, oh God, where are we going to park them. We had them everywhere.”
And Bergmann said the adjacent business and property owners were kind in letting spectators park on their land during the two-day event.
“As a whole, everybody pulled together to make this happen,” she said. “I hope we can do it again.”
From this event, Bergman said there is a greater community awareness of the potential of the airport property.
An area couple is now interested in hosting a wedding reception in the hangar. Someone wants to host a skydiving event, and many hope for another fly-in and air show at the airport.
“I think it’s been a great year looking back with all that we have accomplished with the city and the pilot association,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting and kind of exhausting. We’re trying to figure out what we can do next. I think it was so popular people want to do it again next year, but it takes a good couple of years to plan something on that scale.”
