The following students from Tribland were named to the honors list for Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward for the fall 2021 semester:
Doniphan: Madison Koch
Giltner: Rody Lyon, Sydni Watson
Hastings: Gwendolyn Gaunt
Red Cloud: Mary Nibbe
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 32F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 32F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 8, 2022 @ 3:51 pm
The following students from Tribland were named to the honors list for Concordia University, Nebraska in Seward for the fall 2021 semester:
Doniphan: Madison Koch
Giltner: Rody Lyon, Sydni Watson
Hastings: Gwendolyn Gaunt
Red Cloud: Mary Nibbe
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.