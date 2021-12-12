The Bible tells us that around 2,000 years ago, a carpenter named Joseph, who lived in the city of Nazareth in Galilee, set off with his pregnant wife, Mary, on an overland trek to his hometown of Bethlehem in Judea to comply with a census decree from the Roman emperor.
It must have been a rough and uncomfortable trip for the couple, especially with Mary so close to delivering her baby. And imagine the panic both must have felt when they finally arrived, only to find no vacancies at the local hotel and no better place than a barn to deliver a child an angel had quite astonishingly told Mary would be called “the Son of the Most High God.”
An upcoming evening event at First United Methodist Church in Hastings will seek to help participants experience the human drama associated with the traditional Christmas story.
“A Journey to Bethlehem” is planned for 5-7 p.m. Dec. 22 — two nights before Christmas Eve — in and around the church at 614 N. Hastings Ave. The public is welcome.
“What we would like is for people to walk in Mary and Joseph’s footsteps,” said Brandee Schram, director of impact ministries for the congregation.
Plans for the night call for participants first to enter the church and “register,” much as a decree from Caesar Augustus required back in those days, prompting the couple’s inconvenient travel.
From there, those attending the event will be invited downstairs to a bazaar, which will include a soup feed and craft activities.
Finally, the guests will be told there’s “no room at the inn” and will be directed out into the cold, dark night, where they will encounter an outdoor living nativity scene with actors portraying Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus.
They then will be presented with a token gift as a remembrance of the experience.
Schram said the church would like the inaugural event to reinforce the idea that Jesus was born into humble circumstances, taking on the aches and pains of human life for the salvation of souls.
“We hope to really make an impression as to what the true meaning of Christmas is, and how Jesus came into the world,” said Schram, who took up her position with the church recently and is looking for meaningful ways the church can reach out to the wider community.
The project involves the congregation’s education committee and many other volunteers, who will help extend hospitality to everyone who attends.
No admission will be charged, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is for everyone and will be suitable for all members of the family.
“It’s just an effort to bring ‘the reason for the season’ to life,” Schram said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.