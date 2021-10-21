A member of the district field staff for U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will be in Hastings Nov. 1 for a mobile office hour to meet with constituents.
The staff member will be at the Hastings Chamber Development Center, 301 S. Burlington Ave., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. He or she will be available to meet directly with residents of Nebraska's Third Congressional District about federal issues and take advantages of constituent services available through the congressman's office.
Smith maintains district offices in Grand Island and Scottsbluff. For additonal information, call the Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.
