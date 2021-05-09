Connie L. May May 9, 2021 May 9, 2021 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Connie L. May, 77, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Hastings Connie L. Nebraska Cremation Service Funeral Home Pend Mary Lanning Healthcare Recommended for you Trending Recipes Updates from Local Advertisers Check out our Affordable Print and Online Subscription Rates!Affordable rates for: Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties, as well as the towns of Doniphan and Giltner, Fillmore, Franklin, Kearney, Thayer Counties, Smith, Jewell Counties (Kansas) Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIn dramatic shift, California COVID-19 hospitalizations are lowest since pandemic's startThe cost of COVID: 'He used a duck call to call her over to the car'Man accused of raping girlAuburn woman, 21, dies in rollover crash near PeruOmaha, Council Bluffs Announce Economic IncentivesSouth Heartland confirms two more deaths from COVID-19Bigfoot 'speaks out'County gives ownership of bookmobile to HastingsNew venue provides ample room for CCC graduatesWeekly COVID-19 new case tally dips in South Heartland Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Tribune e-Edition Plus Hastings Tribune e-Edition Hastings Tribune Featured Businesses State Farm Insurance - Scott Norlen 1017 West 2nd Street, Hastings, NE 68901 402-463-9525 Website
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.