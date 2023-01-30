The solution to Nebraska’s property tax situation very well may be a consumption tax.
That is the belief of supporters of the proposed EPIC Option Consumption Tax Act. District 47 state Sen. Steve Erdman, who helped develop the EPIC Option, spoke about the proposal during a Coffee with the Senators Saturday morning at the Eagles Club. District 33 state Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings accompanied Erdman.
The EPIC Option Consumption Tax Act was introduced by six senators, including Erdman of Bayard and Halloran, to the Nebraska Legislature as LB79 on Jan. 5.
Erdman, who first was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016, said he has devoted his time in the Legislature to property tax relief.
According to the proposal for the EPIC Option, which stands for Eliminate all Nebraska Property Income Corporate (including inheritance) taxes, the plan would impose a consumption tax on all services and new goods at a rate below 8%. There would be no taxes on groceries, used vehicles or previously owned homes and no consumption tax on gasoline because gas is subject to an excise tax.
There would be no consumption tax on insurance premiums because insurance premiums are subject to a premium tax.
There would be no taxes on necessary business inputs such as a farmer’s combine, plumbers’ pipe wrenches and food that a grocery store will sell.
There would be no special tax exceptions for government agencies and nonprofits.
The best way to differentiate a consumption tax from a sales tax, Erdman said, is that a consumption tax is collected once, by the first purchaser who is consuming a good or service.
Sales tax is collected every time something sells, however.
As an example, Erdman talked about purchasing a new vehicle for $50,000.
With a rate of 7.5%, the consumption tax on such a vehicle would be $3,750. That would be paid once and Erdmann said the single payment would be much less than the taxes currently paid for a used vehicle over multiple years of ownership.
He encouraged those present to think of all the taxes they currently pay and divide by whatever number the tax will end up, which Erdmann said would be less than 7.5%.
“There won’t be a person in this room that will exceed 20% of what they currently pay now in taxes,” he said.
He said the EPIC Option would increase the state’s tax base because it would reduce exemptions.
According to a study published in December 2022 by the Beacon Hill Institute, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported the net state and local tax collections totaled $10.5 billion in fiscal year 2021.
Assuming the EPIC Option would replace revenues raised by individual income tax, corporate income tax, all property taxes, state sales and use taxes, the estimated tax revenue to be generated by the consumption tax would generate $11.7 billion in fiscal year 2026 and $12.9 billion in fiscal year 2030.
The replacement of state tax revenue sources would allow for the elimination of various state and local government agencies.
The replacement of tax revenues under the EPIC Option would eliminate multiple divisions under the Department of Revenue and would allow for the elimination of the 93 county property assessor’s offices.
Erdman asked what would be the negatives of the EPIC Option and whether any other state has a consumption tax.
He said no other states have a consumption tax, but states without income tax would be most similar to a state with a consumption tax.
“There will be issues that come up that we’ll have to deal with that I haven’t thought of, but we can continue on this road we have and I know what the ramification of that is, our population keeps going down, old people leave, young people leave,” he said. “I would like to take a chance that we’ll try something different, because it surely can’t be worse than what we have.”
