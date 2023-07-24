Chiefs Camp Football
Buy Now

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid watch a drill during NFL football training camp Sunday in St. Joseph, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

NFL camps open this week with most of the focus on players who aren’t showing up.

All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones skipped Sunday’s first workout with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs over a contract dispute.

0
0
0
0
0