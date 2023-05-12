Crews from Looks Great Services, a contractor from Columbia, Mississippi, will begin tree-trimming efforts in Hastings on May 15.
In a news release, the city of Hastings explained that the contractor will be addressing two areas of town in this project.
Area 1 is a backward “L”-shaped space in central and east central Hastings, all between the BNSF Railway tracks and 12th Street
Area 2 is an L-shaped space in west Hastings, all north of the BNSF tracks, south of Ninth Street and west of Baltimore Avenue.
The work is anticipated to take several months to complete.
Looks Great Services is continuing work the city initiated in 2020 with a previous contractor to trim trees away from utility lines. The neighborhoods included in these two areas were not addressed in the previous project.
