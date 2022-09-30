Jeff Williams, owner of J&S Aviation, notified Red Willow Aviation in McCook on March 31, 2022, that Williams would terminate what had been a three-year sublease agreement between the two businesses with a 60-day notice. The Tribune incorrectly reported the nature of the lease in a story that appeared in the paper on Sept. 16.
