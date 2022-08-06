Due to a layout error, the last word of Alan Guebert's column published in the Aug. 6 edition did not appear in print. The last sentence should have read: "Still there are 40 billion other green reasons in the bill–dollars–to attract farmer and rancher support, climate-minded or not."
Correction
Andy Raun
Editor/News Director
