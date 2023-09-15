Nebraska law states in 77-1633(h) that postcards are to be mailed at least seven days in advance of the joint public hearing, not received seven days in advance as reported in Thursday's edition of the Tribune.
Correction
Will Vraspir
Crime and courts reporter
