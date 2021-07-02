The Allen’s store terminated the lease with Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska for the space in the lower level of the building, effective Sept. 30, 2020, and B&R Stores Inc. declined to sign a new lease with the museum after purchasing Allen’s. The information was erroneously reported in Thursday’s Tribune.
Correction
Will Vraspir
Crime and courts reporter
