Byron Jensen, emeritus professor of music at Hastings College and retired director of the Hastings Symphony Orchestra, continues to direct the Chancel Handbell Choir at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings. A Sept. 9 preview article on the Sept. 10 HSO concert misidentified the bell choir Jensen currently leads.
Correction
- Andy Raun
Andy Raun
Editor/News Director
