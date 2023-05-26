A June 15 screening of "Our Promise," a film commemorating the 100th anniversary of the American Battle Monuments Commission, followed by a question-and-answer session with Bud Pettigrew of Hastings, an AMBC commissioner, begins 6:30 p.m. at the Hastings Museum Super Screen Theatre. A story in Friday's Tribune gave the wrong time.
Correction
- Andy Raun
- Updated
Andy Raun
Editor/News Director
