The BNSF Railway’s Elm Avenue crossing is north, not south, of the proposed location for a roundabout that would be built as part of planned improvements to East U.S. Highway 6 in Hastings. A story in Tuesday’s Tribune, providing coverage of Monday’s Hastings City Council work session, misstated the direction.
Andy Raun
Editor/News Director
