The Happy Homemakers Club in Clay County was founded in 1954 and met until 2012. The group was a home extension (FCE) club until 1991. An article in Saturday's Tribune gave the wrong timeframe for the group's dissolution.
Correction
Andy Raun
Editor/News Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Videos
Updates from Local Advertisers
Most Popular
Articles
- Hastings Little Leaguers enjoying all Williamsport has to offer
- Hastings becomes second Nebraska team to advance to LLWS
- Chemistry big part of Hastings' success on Little League diamond
- Hastings opens LLWS with win over Tom's River East
- Letter: Nebraskans should mask up
- This is the Best County to Live in Kansas
- HPS again requiring masks for students up through sixth grade
- Kenesaw girl rides world class equestrian genes to multiple world championship finishes
- Hastings Little League captures Midwest Regional title
- Clay County classmates celebrate 95 years of life, 75 years of marriage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.