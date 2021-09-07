The following couple recently applied for marriage licenses at the Adams County Clerk’s Office: Brady Shawn Rutt and Kelsey Marie Dillenburg. This information was erroneously reported in Saturday’s Tribune.
Correction
Will Vraspir
Crime and courts reporter
