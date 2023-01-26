In a sentencing brief published in Thursday’s Tribune, it was erroneously reported that stolen items were found at both Riley Trambly’s and Bryce Kyle’s residences. Police searched Trambly's residence and found some of the items, but no items were found at Kyle’s residence.
Correction
Will Vraspir
Crime and courts reporter
