Hastings Utilities will operate its Unit 4 electrical generation turbine at North Denver Station the week of June 18. A headline in Friday's Tribune contradicted the text in the story. NDS Unit 5 will operate for a few days in mid-July to early August.
Correction
- Andy Raun
-
- Updated
Andy Raun
Editor/News Director
