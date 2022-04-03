Pregnant corrections officer among Omaha crash victims OMAHA — A corrections officer who was eight months pregnant was among the victims of a fiery double fatal crash at a southwestern Omaha intersection, authorities say. Douglas County Department of Corrections director Mike Myers said in a statement Sunday that losing 37-year-old Sara Zimmerman is “beyond comprehension.” He added: “To lose her in the manner we did when she was about to welcome her son into the world makes this loss nearly unbearable.” She was driving a sport utility that collided with a pickup truck Thursday night. Both vehicles went into a ditch, and the SUV erupted in flames, police said. Zimmerman’s passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Schook, also was killed. Both women are from Gretna. A 21-year-old man driving the truck was taken to an Omaha hospital with back and chest fractures, police said. Myers praised Zimmerman’s “unique combination of wisdom, compassion, and optimism.” He said that there are “hundreds, if not thousands of incarcerated people who have turned their lives around as a result of her influence.”
