The internet link for the new Hastings College Spirit Shop is https://hastings.textbookx.com/institutional/index.php?action=apparel-and-gifts#/apparel. An incorrect URL address appeared in a Tribune article Tuesday.

The final sentence of Alan Guebert's column, " 'Genius grant' winner at work in hostile territory," on page A7 in the Oct. 9 Tribune should have read "What we don't have a lot of is time." Due to the editor's layout error, the final line of text did not appear in print.

