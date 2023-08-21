RURAL FAIRFIELD — Sandy Creek made quite the splash into the 8-man football pool of teams lasts year. In the season opener, the Cougars won their first 8-man game in a 70-0 shutout. 

But as the year progressed, Sandy Creek ran into prolific 8-man powers but still qualified for the playoffs, where the Cougars beat Sandhills Valley. But SC's first year in Class D-1 came to an end in the second round of the state tournament.

0
0
0
0
0