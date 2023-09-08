David M. Shribman

David M. Shribman

WOLVERINE, Mich. — She's had floods. A plague. Toxic algae blooms in Lake Michigan. Economic distress. Death threats. A botched kidnapping.

The other day, with smoke from Quebec flowing into the state, there actually was the biblical curse of darkness. No frogs or water turning to blood yet, but don't count them out.

0
0
0
0
0