A Hastings contractor has been engaged to extend a new street in north Hastings.
Gathered Monday at the Hastings Public Library for their second regular August meeting, Hastings City Council members voted 7-0 to approve an agreement with Werner Construction Inc., of Hastings for Street Improvement District No. 2022-2 Lakeview 10th.
Councilman Shawn Hartmann did not attend the meeting.
Under the agreement, Werner will be paid $375,357 to pave Lakeview Avenue in concrete from Martin Drive to 33rd Street with an extension to connect to 31st Street. The area in question is north of Lake Hastings.
Werner was the lower of two bidders for the project, which carried an engineer’s estimate of $554,824, based on pricing of other projects this year. The street project can start as soon as water and sewer service are installed for the subdivision and is expected to be complete by June 1, 2024.
In other business Monday, the council conducted a public hearing, then voted 7-0 to recommend that the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission approve an application from Cheese Shop LLC, doing business as The Cheese and Wine Shop, for a Class C liquor license for the business at 615 W, Second St.
The Class C liquor license allows the sale of beer, wine and spirits on both a drink-in (on-sale) and carry-out (off-sale) basis.
The council also voted 7-0 to recommend approval of a manager application for Michael L. Consbruck in connection with the application.
Final decisions about liquor licenses are made by the state commission.
