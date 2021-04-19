Hastings City Council members are eager to move forward with a plan for the future of city offices.
Council members discussed during their work session Monday a possible renovation of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave.
Renovating the City Building also was discussed at the council’s March work session. Council members received a tour then of the City Building, outlining all of the structure’s shortcomings.
Among issues are the roof; restrooms; mold and asbestos contamination in the basement; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems; and the foundation.
Marty Stange, environmental supervisor for the city of Hastings, presented a cost estimate that addressed most of those issues. The renovation estimate ranged from $178,000 to $762,000.
Stange said there are a lot of unknowns until more inspections can be done and the city can communicate with contractors on how to complete the work.
“Our employees cannot stay downtown,” Councilman Butch Eley said Monday. “What I haven’t heard tonight is a set-out plan of how do we get them out of that building and where do we put them. That’s something that I want, like, now. Before I make any kind of decision I want our people out of there and put them somewhere where they can live and they can work. I think (the City Building) should be condemned, personally, and I don’t know why it’s not. They need out of there immediately. How are we going to do that?”
Councilman Chuck Rosenberg said most of the public feedback he received was from people who want to make the needed repairs to the City Building, saying they liked the location.
Monday’s work session took place at the North Denver Station at 1228 N. Denver Ave., which houses Hastings Utilities administrative offices.
Moving departments currently housed in the City Building from downtown to the North Denver Station has been discussed.
A preliminary estimate from Jim Brisnehan of CMBA Architects out of Grand Island stated it would cost about $9.5 million to develop part of North Denver Station to create 35,870 square feet of usable space. The cost estimate includes $1.35 million in contingency and inflation allowances.
Discussion about the future of city offices was divided into two parts, separated by a tour of the North Denver Station.
City Director of Engineering Lee Vrooman led the tour, showing council members, as well as interested city employees, the turbine and boiler rooms where 24,000 square feet of new construction could occur, as well as 12,000 square feet of existing office space that could be remodeled to accommodate departments currently housed in the City Building.
Vrooman estimated the project would include a 4- to 6-month design period, followed by 14 to 18 months of construction.
Council members and department heads briefly discussed during the work session possible temporary locations for the 25 employees working now in the City Building.
Utility Manager Kevin Johnson said the utility department had a few open desks.
Cubicles also could be moved into open spaces there.
Police Chief Adam Story joked that his station had enough room for Amanda Scott, the city’s public information manager.
“I’ll take the biggest department at city hall,” he said to laughter from the crowd. “We would have room for something smaller scale. We could accommodate a department out of city hall or a few (employees).”
Eley suggested city department heads and an employee committee come up with viable temporary options.
“If it works for them, it’s going to work for me,” he said. “I just want it done.”
City Administrator Dave Ptak said he would try to have a plan in place by the April 26 council meeting.
Ptak said the biggest issue will be coordinating with the information technology department, so employees have needed internet connections.
It might be possible for some employees to work from home, as well.
“If their managers are comfortable with that and them still being able to get the workload, I think that is a very feasible option,” Councilman Shawn Hartmann said. “We all learned how remotely we can work if we have to.”
Ptak said he would meet with all city employees to discuss building issues.
Mayor Corey Stutte said the focus should be on the future.
“It doesn’t do us any good talking about the past — woulda, shoulda, coulda on maintenance issues,” he said. “Our primary concern needs to be for the employees, keeping them safe.”
Also during Monday’s work session, Daniel Snow, a professor with the Nebraska Water Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, gave a presentation on the Hastings Vadose Zone.
Council members also continued past discussions about the ethics and code of conduct draft ordinance.
Ptak presented a potential conflict of interest statement form from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Council members would fill out the form any time they would have a potential conflict of interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.