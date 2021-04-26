The Hastings City Council now has a code of conduct in place for its members.
Council members voted 7-0 at their regular meeting Monday to approve Ordinance No. 4663 enacting a new Chapter 2, Article 1 of the city code provided for wards and precincts, city departments, and ethics and a code of conduct for municipal officials.
Councilman Shawn Hartmann was absent.
Council members also unanimously approved suspending the rules to pass the ordinance without a second and final reading.
There wasn’t any discussion about the issue during the 11-minute meeting on Monday, but council members did discuss the code update during each of the last two council work sessions.
During their work session on April 19, City Administrator Dave Ptak said the city administrator and city attorney are there to give advice and counsel when it comes to conflict of interest.
He said Hastings City Council members typically have been good about disclosing conflicts.
“Sometimes the public perception is worse than the reality of it all,” Ptak said April 19. “If it doesn’t smell good, the public probably thinks it stinks. So as a result it’s better to be safe than sorry.”
With a body of eight council members, one conflict isn’t going to affect the overall outcome of a vote.
“But I think it gives the public confidence when you do have a conflict and you disclose it and you recuse yourself. I think that makes the public business that much more credible,” he said.
Also on April 19, Ptak presented the form C-2A potential conflict of interest statement from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
The city clerk now will have copies of Form C-2A at all council meetings for council members to fill out anytime there is a conflict of interest.
Among issues addressed in the new code sections is attendance.
The attendance code section states no member should be absent from a City Council meeting, unless the member is on leave, is sick or is unable to attend.
A member missing five consecutive meetings will be deemed guilty of misconduct, and that member’s seat will be declared vacant by the council.
The code addition includes nearly 30 sections addressing code of conduct.
Also during the meeting, council members unanimously approved appointing Susan Meeske to fill a vacancy on the Hastings Utility Board. Meeske’s term will be April 26, 2021, to July 1, 2022.
