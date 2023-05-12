APTOPIX Panthers Maple Leafs Hockey

Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk (19), Sam Reinhart (13), Josh Mahura (28) and Anthony Duclair (10) celebrate the team’s 3-2 overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday in Toronto.

 Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

The Associated Press

TORONTO — Nick Cousins scored at 15:32 of overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves as the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Friday to advance to the Eastern Conference final.

