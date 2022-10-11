Twenty new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, were confirmed in residents of the South Heartland Health District for the week ending Oct. 8.
That’s just two ticks above the 20 new cases confirmed the previous week, the district health department reported Tuesday. Both numbers are undercounts since they do not include cases identified through at-home testing.
As of Tuesday, when the health department issued its weekly news release updating local COVID-19 conditions, only one patient admitted to hospital in the health district was being treated for the viral infection. The health district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
One long-term care facility in the district reported a staff or residents testing positive for COVID-19.
Wastewater samples from Hastings, the largest city in the health district, continue to show low levels of the virus present.
The district’s rolling seven-day tally of new COVID-19 cases equaled 49 per 100,000 population as of Tuesday. That’s considered to be consistent with a “moderate” level of community transmission, and just one tick below “substantial.” Numbers of 100 per 100,000 and up correlate to “high” transmission.
Laboratory testing for cases of COVID-19 was down 22% in the district last week as compared to the week before that.
In Tuesday’s news release, Michele Bever, South Heartland health department executive director, said the department continues to monitor global and national trends related to emerging new variants of the novel coronavirus.
In Nebraska, the state genomic surveillance report shows 80% of the virus currently circulating is the BA.5 omicron subvariant. Seventeen percent is BA.4.6.
Bever said she and her staff have no illusions about COVID-19 fading away, and that they believe an increase in case numbers in the coming weeks and months is likely.
“Yes, COVID-19 community levels in our health district are lower right now,” Bever said. “However, due to the many emerging variants, community levels are not likely to stay that way through the late fall and winter. We recommend residents get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters. This will help reduce transmission and protect against serious illness.”
More vaccinations among young people in the district would be a great thing, she said.
“Our communities will be better able to weather future variants if we have more residents up to date on their vaccines, including children and young adults,” Bever said. “While their symptoms may not usually be as concerning, infected young people spread the virus in the community to other people, of all ages, some of whom are more at risk for severe illness because of their underlying health conditions or age. This is one factor that keeps our community transmission at these current levels, and it concerns me as we look ahead to the later fall and winter months and the likely arrival of new variants,” she said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides information on how to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines, including a tool on its website to help individuals determine when they can get their booster: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html.
The CDC recommends getting a COVID-19 vaccine after recovering from COVID-19 infection because it provides added protection against the virus.
According to the CDC, those who recently had COVID-19 may consider delaying their next vaccine dose by three months from when their symptoms started.
South Heartland’s website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, has a COVID-19 vaccine webpage that lists locations carrying the COVID-19 vaccine, and provides information on eligibility for the primary-series vaccines and bivalent booster doses.
Meanwhile, the health department’s flu vaccine webpage lists locations across the district where influenza vaccine is available. The flu vaccine webpage includes the hours, how to schedule, whether walk-ins are welcome, insurance billing, and contact information for each clinic or pharmacy. The webpage may be accessed from the health department’s website homepage: southheartlandhealth.ne.gov.
It is safe to get a COVID shot and a flu shot at the same time, and Bever said some locations are offering both flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines. South Heartland’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic also also will have flu shots available on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26. Bert’s Pharmacy will be providing the flu vaccine at these clinics, which run 4-6 p.m. in the west end of the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St.
For more information call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.