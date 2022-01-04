Sixteen more residents of the South Heartland District Health Department have succumbed to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the district health department announced Tuesday night.
The additional deaths confirmed this week bring to 134 the number of health district residents whose demise has been attributed to the viral infection since the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department headquarters are in Hastings.
By policy, the health department doesn’t announce deaths as being related to COVID-19 unless and until it receives death certificate confirmation from the state of Nebraska concerning the official cause. Such notification takes time to receive.
In Tuesday’s weekly news release updating COVID-19 conditions in the district, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, said the 16 newly reported deaths occurred over the past six weeks.
“Our hearts go out to the family members and friends of these individuals who lost their lives to COVID-19,” Bever said.
According to South Heartland statistics, as of Tuesday the seven-day rolling average number of new positive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 population was 398.2 — almost four times the rate (100 per 100,000 population) that constitutes a high level, and up sharply from 281 per 100,000 as of Dec. 28, 2021.
The county-by-county rates of new cases per 100,000 were 379.4 in Adams; 467.5 in Clay; 337.5 in Nuckolls; and 516.2 in Webster.
The overall test positivity rate for the week ending New Year’s day decreased to 14.5% from 17.8% for the week ending Christmas Day. The community positivity rate — which excludes surveillance testing in long-term care facilities — decreased to 31.3% last week from 32.6% for the week prior.
Community test positivity rates by county last week were 33.1% in Adams, 33.3% in Clay, 14% in Nuckolls and 41.2% in Webster.
The test positivity rate, or “positivity” for short, is the number of new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in a given week, divided by the total number of tests administered in that same time period. Any rate of 10% or greater is considered high.
Bever said testing activity increased in the district last week, with 820 tests administered — 53% more than in the previous week.
(Many area residents now also are using home tests to check themselves and their family members for COVID-19, purchasing and conducting the tests privately, and may or may not be following up with their health care providers or the health department concerning positive results.)
Taken together, the high test positivity rate and new-case rate indicate community transmission of COVID-19 remains high in the health district, Bever said.
Across the health district, a total of 11 hospital in-patients were being treated for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Those patients accounted for 29% of the district’s total in-patient census for the day, down slightly from 31% on Dec. 28.
Twenty-seven percent of the hospitals’ staffed intensive care beds were available for new patients as of Tuesday, down from 45% a week earlier.
Bever said the strain being placed on local and state health systems by COVID-19 remains a concern, and that the systems are over-burdened in their capacity to provide care for critically ill patients.
“What we can do to help is to get fully vaccinated and boosted to protect ourselves from severe illness and the need for hospitalization,” she said.
South Heartland is encouraging residents to get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as they are eligible. To date, 47% of district residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 27% have received the booster dose.
“We know from preliminary analysis of Nebraska data that fully vaccinated individuals are eight times less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people,” Bever said. “Boosted individuals are 36 times less likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people.”
For more statistics and testing or vaccine information, visit the South Heartland website, www.southheartlandhealth.org, or call the office at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
The weekly Wednesday vaccine clinics in the west end of Allen’s, 1115 W. Second St. in Hastings, now run 4-6 p.m.
The health department also continues to urge a layered approach to preventing the spread of COVID-19, including masking in public indoor settings.
