An Adams County man who was in his 90s has become the latest victim of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, to be confirmed as such by the South Heartland District Health Department.
“We extend our sympathies to the family and friends who lost their loved one to COVID-19,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in a Wednesday evening announcement linking the man’s death to the virus.
To date, a total of 91 residents of the health district — encompassing Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties — have succumbed to illness related to the viral infection.
Deaths related to COVID-19 aren’t identified as such without corroboration from an official death certificate issued by the state of Nebraska.
In other news Wednesday, Bever announced that the district’s COVID-19 risk dial reading for this week had increased to 1.7 from 1.6 for the previous week. Both readings are near the middle of the yellow, or moderate risk, zone in the dial.
The risk dial is used to assess the danger of continued local spread of the virus and variants, based on various factors related to community transmission and local capacities for testing, contact tracing and treatment. The dial reading is updated once per week, on Wednesdays.
The bump in the reading for this week relates to a sharp rise in the number of new cases week over week, Bever said.
“We saw a 95% net increase in new cases compared to the previous week, as well as an increase in positivity,” she said.
The test positivity rate is the number of new confirmed positive cases among district residents recorded in a week’s time, divided by the number of COVID-19 tests that were administered in that same time period.
“Community positivity increased to 14.8% from 14.1% the week before, considerably higher than our 5% goal for low community spread,” Bever said. “The percent positive tests from long-term care facilities increased from 0% to 3.5% this past week. In addition, after 13 days with no patients needing care in our local hospitals due to symptoms of COVID-19, two patients are now hospitalized due to COVID-19.”
Community positivity doesn’t factor in the frequent testing done on residents and employees of the long-term care centers. The long-term care positivity rate is calculated separately, and the two rates together are used to determine the district’s overall positivity.
To date, Bever said, sequencing analysis had identified four COVID-19-positive South Heartland residents who were infected with the B.1.1.7 variant, including one in Nuckolls County, one in Clay County and two in Adams County.
The B.1.1.7 variant, which often is called “the U.K. variant,” has higher transmissibility than the original virus, meaning it spreads more easily from person to person — and it can cause more severe illness. Therefore prevention and public health precautions remain important.
“The good news is that COVID-19 vaccines are effective in protecting against severe illness, hospitalization and death caused by COVID-19 and the variants,” Bever said. “At least 76.5% of our residents ages 65-plus are fully vaccinated.”
The health department’s goal is for at least 70%, and preferably more than 75%, of South Heartland residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19. So far, 41% of eligible residents (those age 16 and older) have completed their one- or two-dose vaccination series.
“We are continuing to make progress, one shot at a time,” Bever said. “Every day more South Heartland residents are getting their COVID-19 shots. Once you are fully vaccinated, which requires two weeks after the last dose of the series, you are able to do more activities safely, including traveling and gathering. And, you are helping your community get closer to normal.”
More South Heartland COVID-19 statistics are available on the health department’s website, www.southheartlandhealth.org.
