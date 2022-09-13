The death of another South Heartland Health District resident has been confirmed as being caused by the novel coronavirus disease, bringing the district’s COVID-19 death toll to 151, the district health department announced.
The death occurred within the last four months and was confirmed this week, said Michele Bever, health department executive director, in her weekly Tuesday news release updating local conditions related to the pandemic.
The health department doesn’t announce deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 until it receives an official death certificate from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirming that information.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to circulate in the health district.
“Testing increased 66% last week and South Heartland’s COVID-19 case rate continues to be substantial to high,” Bever said.
The health department doesn’t count at-home test kit results in the testing numbers or case counts, which means the reported numbers are undercounts.
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in South Heartland hospitals — the district includes Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties — is the highest it had been since February, Bever said.
As of Monday, seven in-patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19. Six remained hospitalized on Tuesday.
Five long-term care facilities in the health district currently are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, with a total of 17 residents and five staff members ill.
Forty known new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among district residents were logged last week, compared to 35 the week prior. Sixteen were recorded for Sunday through Tuesday of this week.
The seven-day rolling tally of known new confirmed cases equaled 99.6 per 100,000 population as of Tuesday. Numbers of 100 or more per 100,000 are considered to signify high community transmission.
Bever said the best way for residents to prevent being hospitalized and dying from COVID-19 is to get one of the new bivalent booster vaccines that now are available across the district.
Both products, including the Pfizer bivalent booster (for ages 12 and up) and Moderna bivalent booster (for ages 18 and up) are available at South Heartland’s weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which runs 4-6 p.m. each Wednesday at the west end of the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St.
To be eligible for the new booster, individuals must have completed the primary series shots and be at least two months out from their last COVID-19 primary or booster shot.
Since vaccine is limited initially, interested residents may call South Heartland to get their name on a list for the Moderna or Pfizer bivalent booster at South Heartland’s Allen’s clinic.
Residents are encouraged to go to the South Heartland webpage, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, for updates on which locations in the district are carrying the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and how to make appointments or get on a list at each location.
The bivalent vaccines were developed to specifically target the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants of the novel coronavirus now circulating. They take the place of the Pfizer and Moderna boosters that were being used previously.
The health department continues to recommend keeping COVID-19 home test kits on hand.
Individuals who are at higher risk of severe illness, including those over 65 years old, those with chronic health conditions and those who are immunocompromised, should test if they are experiencing symptoms. If they test positive, high-risk individuals should ask their health care provider or the health department about their eligibility for antiviral medications.
Starting antiviral medication early in the course of COVID-19 infection is highly effective in reducing the length and severity of illness, Bever said.
“Severe COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths are preventable through vaccination and early treatment,” she said.
