The South Heartland District Health Department has reached another unwelcome milestone in the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, with a total of 11,000 cases among district residents now confirmed over the past 28-plus months.
The district health department announced the 11,000th confirmed case in its weekly Tuesday news release updating local conditions related to the viral infection.
Many more cases have occurred, but those detected through do-it-yourself, at-home testing aren’t reported to the health department.
The first case was reported on March 18, 2020.
Michele Bever, health department executive director, reported that COVID-19 case rates and positivity continue to remain high in the jurisdiction, which encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Sixty-five new confirmed COVID-19 cases were logged in the week that ended Aug. 6, compared to 99 the week before that. An additional 26 confirmed cases have been logged in the current week through Tuesday.
Since March 2020, 467 South Heartland residents have required hospital care due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The district’s death toll stands at 148.
The district’s community test positivity rate, or “community positivity,” remained “very high” last week — 49% for the week ending Aug. 6.
Community positivity — the number of new confirmed cases divided by the known number of tests performed in a given week — doesn’t take into account surveillance testing done on residents and staff in long-term care centers.
Levels of the virus being measured in Hastings’ wastewater are continuing to trend sharply upward. Bever said. Upward trends often portend additional COVID-19 spread in the community.
“What all of these COVID trends tell us is that using multiple approaches to prevent the spread of airborne viruses will continue to be important into the fall because no single approach is perfect,” Bever said. “Shorter exposures and exposures to smaller amounts of virus also help reduce the risk of getting infected and reduce the severity of illness if you do get infected. Masks, ventilation, physical distance from others, staying home when sick, vaccines … all of these approaches are protective.”
Bever continues to promote vaccinations and boosters.
“Especially as we are readying for return to school and more indoor activities, it is important to stay up to date on vaccinations for all preventable diseases and to continue to protect ourselves and others in all the ways we can, so that we can stay in school, stay at work, and stay healthy for all the activities we would like to do,” she said.
In other news Tuesday, Bever reported on the health department’s responsibilities related to monkeypox, which last week was declared a national public health emergency.
“The health department’s response activities for monkeypox include monitoring the developing outbreak, sharing current information about the disease and the situation, helping people identify if they are at risk of exposure to monkeypox, facilitating testing, and coordinating access to vaccine and treatments for those who have been exposed or are at high risk of being exposed to monkeypox,” Bever said. “If you have an unexplained rash, or suspect or know that you may have been exposed to monkeypox, please contact your healthcare provider or the health department for next steps.”
Bever said SHDHD’s website, southheartlandhealth.org, has local information and guidance on monkeypox, and that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website is the best place to stay informed about the developing situation in the United States.
