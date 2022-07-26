History seems to be repeating itself, more or less, when it comes to the ebb and flow of novel coronavirus disease cases in the South Heartland Health District.
That was Tuesday’s assessment from Michele Bever, district health department executive director, as conditions related to the disease continue to worsen locally, just as they began to do in the mid- to late summer of 2020 and 2021.
“Based on our COVID-19 trends locally and across Nebraska, and watching what is happening in other countries, it looks like we will be repeating what has been happening over the last two years: We are expecting another large surge in cases coming within the next few months,” Bever said in her weekly news release updating local conditions related to the pandemic.
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
Bever elaborated by saying new infection rates and other statistics “are mimicking trends of the previous two years, although the timing has shifted.”
“After the initial wave of cases in spring of 2020, South Heartland’s lowest case counts were in June 2020 and June 2021, followed by steady increases and leading to surges with peaks in November 2020 and in September/November of 2021, respectively,” Bever wrote. “Cases were still relatively high when the omicron variant arrived, causing another surge that peaked in late January 2022. April saw the lowest daily case counts of 2022 to date, similar to the June counts of the previous two years. Since April, cases have steadily increased again as the variants BA.4 and BA.5 have spread.”
Bever stated that BA.5 is the predominant variant in Nebraska at the present time.
As the current surge continues, known testing for COVID-19 was up 20% last week over the previous week.
Weekly community positivity was 45% for the week ending July 23 — 4.5 times higher than the 10% threshold considered to be high transmission.
Community positivity, otherwise known as the community test positivity rate, is the number of known new confirmed cases of the viral infection among district residents for a given week, divided by the total known number of tests administered. These numbers don’t include cases or testing in long-term care facilities, and they don’t include cases found through do-it-yourself, at-home testing that aren’t reported to the health department.
South Heartland’s rolling seven-day tally of known new cases equaled 243 per 100,000 population on July 26 — 2.4 times higher than the 100 cases per 100,000 threshold for high transmission.
For the week ending July 23, 82 new cases were logged districtwide, compared to 80 the previous week. An additional 61 new cases have been confirmed since Sunday.
Bever said the health department has noted an increased interest in at-home COVID-19 test kits, which are free and available at multiple locations across the district.
To date, 74% of the district’s long-term care facilities have provided booster shots of vaccine against COVID-19 for their residents and interested staff, Bever said. Even so, more long-term care centers are seeing new cases show up and reinstating outbreak policies to help reduce spread in the facility.
In the past two weeks, nine facilities — 47% of the long-term care centers in the health district — have reported new cases, with a total of 13 residents and 29 staff who testing positive.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also are on the upswing in South Heartland. As of Tuesday, five in-patients were being treated for the viral infection at hospitals in the district.
“This reflects the fact that there is widespread infection in the community,” Bever wrote. “With widespread infection, higher numbers of people are infected, so the number that are affected by severe illness also increases.”
The upshot, she said, is that worse days are yet to come with a variant as transmissible as BA.5.
“Based on the surges we’ve seen locally with previous variants over the course of the pandemic, and based on what we are seeing currently in other countries with the BA.5 variant, we are at the beginning of a new surge that is likely to affect even more people than did the omicron surge we had early this year,” she said. “This is why it is so important to stay up to date on vaccine and to continue to protect yourself and others in all the ways you can, especially if you are over age 65, are immune-compromised, or have underlying health conditions.”
She is urging anyone who does get infected to immediately explore treatment options that could lessen the severity of the resulting disease.
“If you do get infected, make sure to contact a health care provider as soon as possible to find out if you are eligible for the COVID antiviral medicines,” Bever wrote. “If so, you will need to start taking the meds within the first five days for them to be most effective at reducing the severity of your illness.”
For information on COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites, visit the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.org, or call the health department at 877-238-7595.
For additional information about COVID-19 vaccines for children, see the interview with local pediatrician Dr. Daniel Leonard at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3aFODWNV-Q.
For weekly state, national and global COVID-19 updates, visit the University of Nebraska Medical Center Global Center for Health Security: https://www.unmc.edu/healthsecurity/covid-19/biweekly-updates.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.