South Heartland District Health Department

 Laura Beahm/Tribune//////

While supplies remain limited, doses of the new Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster vaccine shots to protect against the novel coronavirus disease now are available in multiple locations across the South Heartland Health District.

The Pfizer product is available free for individuals age 12 and up. The Moderna shots are approved for adults age 18 and older.

