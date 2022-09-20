While supplies remain limited, doses of the new Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster vaccine shots to protect against the novel coronavirus disease now are available in multiple locations across the South Heartland Health District.
The Pfizer product is available free for individuals age 12 and up. The Moderna shots are approved for adults age 18 and older.
The booster vaccines replace the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots that were being administered previously. They especially protect against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the omicron virus now circulating heavily.
“We have distributed doses of bivalent booster vaccine with our vaccine provider partners across the district so that residents can access the vaccine within the county where they live or work,” said Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, in her weekly Tuesday news release updating local conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“It is important to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine boosters for two reasons. First, getting the booster reduces the risk of getting seriously ill, which can lead to the need for hospital care or death.
“Second, new research shows that vaccination reduces transmission of the virus to others: Vaccinated people are less likely to pass on omicron than those who have not been immunized. According to the study, people who were vaccinated and also had a previous infection were even less likely to pass on omicron.”
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. The most recent Nebraska genomic surveillance report shows that 88% of the virus circulating in the state at this time is BA.5.
To be eligible for the bivalent booster, individuals must have completed the primary series shots and be at least two months out from their last COVID-19 primary or booster shot.
Since supplies of the bivalent booster vaccine remain limited, interested residents may call South Heartland to get their name on a list for the Moderna or Pfizer bivalent booster at South Heartland’s weekly Wednesday clinic, which runs 4-6 p.m. in the west end of the Allen’s building in Hastings, 1115 W. Second St.
The health department recommends residents check the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, for updates on which other locations in the four-county district have bivalent booster doses available now and how to make appointments or get on a waiting list at each location.
Arrival dates for the next shipments of booster doses had not yet been confirmed by Tuesday evening.
“We are expecting more Pfizer doses this week, but the next Moderna doses may not arrive for a couple of weeks,” Bever said. “We encourage people to get whichever product is available, regardless of which product you had previously. It is safe and effective to switch products.”
A total of 28 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among South Heartland residents for the week ending Sept. 17. That number was down from 40 the week before. Sixteen new cases were confirmed Sunday through Tuesday of this current week. However, all those numbers are undercounts since they don't include cases identified through at-home testing.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day rolling tally of known new cases equaled 62 per 100,000 population. That’s considered to indicate “substantial” community transmission. Any number 100 or greater indicates “high” transmission.
The number of COVID-19 tests known to have been administered last week decreased by 49% from the previous week. The weekly community test positivity rate was 28% — still well into the “high” range.
The community test positivity rate, or “community positivity,” is the number of known new cases for the week divided by the known number of tests administered. Community positivity doesn't take into account surveillance testing done in long-term care facilities.
Across South Heartland, three long-term care centers have had staff and/or residents test positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Three in-patients in district hospitals were being treated for the viral infection as of Tuesday.
The most current Nebraska wastewater surveillance report shows “very high” levels of the novel coronavirus being detected in Hastings’ sewer system — meaning the virus is circulating in the community regardless of how many people it’s known to be making ill.
In other public health-related news, South Heartland also reported Tuesday that more mosquitoes captured in Adams County have tested positive for West Nile virus. That’s the third time recently that Adams County mosquitoes have tested positive.
In South Heartland, two cases of West Nile infection have been identified through clinical or blood donor positive results so far this year. In Nebraska overall, a total of 18 cases of West Nile infection have been identified this year through clinical or blood donor positive results.
Seven of Nebraska’s 18 cases were neuroinvasive, meaning that the virus infected the brain or central nervous system of the affected individual.
“You can reduce your risk of getting mosquito bites by using insect repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, especially when you are outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active,” Bever said.
The health department also recommends draining standing water every several days to reduce sites for mosquitoes to breed. Items or surfaces that collect or hold water, such as bird baths, child swimming pools, pet bowls, tires, or flower pots can become mosquito breeding “pools” if not drained periodically.
For more information about COVID-19 or West Nile, visit the South Heartland website or call the office at 877-238-7595.
