South Heartland District Health Department

South Heartland District Health Department

 Laura Beahm/Tribune//////

The South Heartland District Health Department continues to promote reception of the bivalent booster vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and is preparing to change the location and expand the hours of its Wednesday vaccine clinic.

Beginning in February, South Heartland will have its free vaccine clinics at the health department office, 606 N. Minnesota Ave., instead of in the west end of the Allen’s building on West Second Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags