The South Heartland District Health Department continues to promote reception of the bivalent booster vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and is preparing to change the location and expand the hours of its Wednesday vaccine clinic.
Beginning in February, South Heartland will have its free vaccine clinics at the health department office, 606 N. Minnesota Ave., instead of in the west end of the Allen’s building on West Second Street.
February clinics will be noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 8 and Feb. 22 — the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. At Allen’s, the clinics most recently had been running from 4-6 p.m.
For other locations offering COVID-19 vaccine in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, refer to the South Heartland website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
In a news release Thursday, Michele Bever, district health department executive director, stressed the importance of staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.
“Getting vaccinated and boosted greatly reduces your risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death, as new variants continue to arise and spread,” Bever said.
A new variant of the novel coronavirus called XBB.1.5— sometimes referred to as the “Kraken” variant — now is spreading in the United States.
Across the country, the Kraken variant on average currently accounts for about 50% of states’ new cases of COVID-19. Preliminary data from Nebraska’s Genomic Surveillance Report shows that variant BQ.1.1 (31%), variant BA.5 (26%), and variant BQ.1 (21%) are the most common in Nebraska and fewer than 10% of Nebraska cases are variant XBB.1.5. However, CDC’s NOWCAST tracker shows that in the U.S. Northeast, the XBB.1.5 variant has taken over as the most common variant, in some states accounting for 85% or more of new cases.
Janis Johnson, a registered nurse who is immunization manager for South Heartland, said ongoing virus mutations and recombinations are leading to new variants, and it’s important to stay up to date with the existing COVID-19 vaccines, which are effective against known variants and are proven to be safe.
“You are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines when you complete a COVID-19 vaccine primary series and receive a bivalent booster dose,” Johnson said. “The vaccine helps protect you against getting seriously ill if you get infected.”
Bever said 82% of the patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in December 2022 were unvaccinated or not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines. Patients ranged in age from under 1 to over 90.
Since South Heartland’s last COVID-19 update on Dec. 29, 2022,, the cumulative confirmed tally of COVOD-19 cases among district residents has surpassed the 12,000 mark, reaching 12,027 cases since the first was reported on March 18, 2020.
As of Jan. 17, wastewater testing in Hastings indicates the virus remains present at moderate levels in the community.
“Prevention is still our best way to reduce our risk of getting infected and getting very sick or needing hospitalization,” Bever said. “Help keep yourself and your family protected by practicing good hygiene and staying home when you are sick to reduce the spread of any respiratory illnesses. Most important of all, stay up to date on all of your vaccinations to reduce the spread of preventable illnesses.”
For more information on COVID-19, or for locations offering COVID-19 vaccine, COVID-19 tests or influenza vaccine, refer to the SHDHD website, southheartlandhealth.ne.gov, or call the health department office, 1-877-238-7595.
