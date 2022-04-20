Community members from Hastings and the area are invited to reflect on their experiences through the course of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic and come together for fellowship and healing at a special event April 27.
The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and the Mary Lanning Council will sponsor a COVID-19 Reflection Ceremony from 5-7 p.m. at The Lark, 809 W. Second St. The ceremony will provide time for reflection and healing, including listening to speakers. Snacks will be served.
The Mary Lanning Council is a group within Mary Lanning Healthcare that works on employee engagement events and other projects.
In addition, anyone who wishes can hang hearts in the windows of their homes and businesses and wear red on April 27 in honor of dedicated health care workers. The Hearts for Healthcare Initiative gives the community to show its care and appreciation for all those in the health care field including emergency medical services professionals, nursing home staff, dental staff, nurses, physicians, clinical professionals, receptionists and others.
Any hearts can be posted. An image of a heart suitable for printing at home, if desired, may be found at https://www.marylanning.org/news-calendar/news/covid-reflection-events-set-for-april-27.
