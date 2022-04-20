Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.