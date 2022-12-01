The number of known new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, is continuing to increase sharply among residents of the South Heartland Health District, even as more and more area patients also are being diagnosed with seasonal influenza and the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
That less-than-festive news was reported Thursday evening by the South Heartland District Health Department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties, just as the holiday season is getting under way.
With new cases of COVID-19 being reported thick and fast, more long-term care centers in the health district are experiencing outbreaks, and the number of patients being hospitalized for COVID-19, influenza and RSV also is climbing, the health department said in a news release updating local conditions around the respiratory illnesses.
“We’ve seen very sharp increases in COVID-19 cases in our district in the last several weeks,” Michele Bever, health department executive director, said. “Today (Thursday), our seven-day case rate is 285 cases per 100,000, 2.85 times higher than the ‘high’ threshold of 100 cases per 100,000. And, this doesn’t even include any of the (results from the) at-home COVID-19 test kit results, because those are not reported to us.”
The seven-day case rate is a rolling seven-day tally of reported new cases. The rate per 100,000 is an extrapolation since the population of the health district is around 45,000.
For the week ending Nov. 26, 80 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among South Heartland residents — nearly double the 42 new cases logged in the prior week.
For the current week, Sunday through Thursday, an additional 129 new cases of COVID-19 had been recorded.
Known testing for COVID-19 has increased 200% over the past four weeks; for the week ending Nov. 26, the number of tests administered was 40% greater than for the prior week. Again, such tallies don’t include at-home testing.
In Hastings, the health district’s largest municipality, levels of the novel coronavirus in the city’s wastewater have climbed back to very high levels, providing an indication of how much virus is circulating in the community, whether it is making people ill or not.
In Thursday’s news release, Bever said rates of influenza and RSV have been increasing locally, according to the most recent Weekly Influenza (Flu) Report posted by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for the week ending Nov. 19.
“The South Heartland influenza case rate that week, which is nearly two weeks old, had increased to 17.5 per 100,000,” Bever said. “This was comparable to many other rural health districts in Nebraska. But, for RSV, our case rate that week was 65.7 per 100,000 — the second-highest rate in the state.”
Bever reported that five long-term care facilities in the health district have reported staff or residents testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, with some of these experiencing significant outbreaks.
The districtwide census of patients hospitalized for respiratory illnesses has more than doubled in the past three weeks, Bever said. This total includes individuals from less than a year old to 90 years old who are being treated for COVID-19, influenza and RSV.
The South Heartland district has three hospitals: Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior, and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
The health department continues to promote vaccinations and good hygiene as key to holding the local virus situation in check and protecting the community — especially vulnerable populations — against serious illness.
“It’s not too late to get up to date on vaccinations to protect against severe COVID-19 and influenza illnesses,” Bever said. “None of the patients hospitalized last week for severe COVID illness were up to date on their COVID vaccines. Staying up to date on COVID vaccines includes getting the bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine.
“And, there’s never a wrong time to practice good hygiene and preventative steps to reduce the spread of any of these respiratory illnesses, especially RSV, for which there is no vaccine.”
