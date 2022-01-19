The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, confirmed among South Heartland Health District residents over the past seven days now exceeds 1,500 per 100,000 population.
The seven-day rolling number of new cases per 100,000 — the district’s actual population is around 45,000, so the larger number is a mathematical extrapolation — stood at 1,513.2 as of Wednesday, the district health department said in its weekly update on local COVID-19 conditions.
Any seven-day rolling number exceeding 100 cases per 100,000 population is considered high community transmission of the novel coronavirus and its variants. So a rate of 1,513.2 per 100,000 exceeds the high rate by 15 times.
In addition, more than one in every two South Heartland residents from the general public who were tested for COVID-19 last week received a positive result, according to district health department statistics.
The district’s community test positivity rate, or “positivity,” was 53.9% for the week that ended Jan. 15. County by county, the rates were Adams, 55.3%; Clay, 50.8%; Nuckolls, 48.1%; and Webster, 58.3%. Any rate exceeding 10% is understood to represent high community transmission.
The community test positivity rate doesn’t include surveillance testing done in long-term care facilities, where residents and staff are tested more frequently than the general public.
When both community and long-term care positivity are combined, the district’s overall rate for last week was 30.6%.
In Wednesday’s weekly update, Michele Bever, the health department executive director, highlighted the fact that of the patients admitted to hospitals in the South Heartland district and testing positive for COVID-19 over the past four weeks, 97.5% were unvaccinated.
Along those same lines, data released by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday shows that in December 2021 individuals who were fully vaccinated (two shots, or one of Janssen vaccine) against COVID-19 but were not yet boosted were 11 times less likely than unvaccinated individuals to be hospitalized for the disease.
Individuals who had received their booster shot were 46 times less likely to be hospitalized for the disease than were people who were not fully vaccinated, HHS reported.
Bever said South Heartland last week saw the highest volume of COVID-19 testing recorded since December 2020, with 1,342 tests reported. (Results of many more tests taken privately at home through do-it-yourself kits likely were not reported at all.)
Area testing sites have been swamped with requests for appointments, and some types of COVID-19 testing supplies are running low, Bever said. As a result, officials at some testing sites have considered temporarily prioritizing testing for symptomatic individuals, she said.
Numbers of new cases continue to soar. After logging 511 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 last week, the health department already had recorded 461 additional confirmed cases for this week as of Wednesday.
Since the first positive case was reported in a South Heartland resident in March 2020, the health district had recorded a running total of 9,091 cases, with 134 deaths.
Case numbers in long-term care settings have been on the rise recently, with 10 different facilities in the South Heartland district reporting a combined total of five resident and 35 staff cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Bever said she knows of staffing shortages at health care facilities, schools, day cares and other worksites in the district. The shortages are caused by staff absenteeism related to COVID-19, influenza or other illnesses in the staff members themselves or their children.
“Having high community transmission of COVID-19 at the same time that other illnesses like influenza are spreading is very hard on the workforce,” Bever said.
The health department continues to promote vaccination, precautionary testing, mask usage, physical distancing and other “layers” of prevention against further spread of the virus and its highly transmissible omicron variant.
The health department is encouraging district residents to get fully vaccinated and boosted as soon as they are eligible. Residents may contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals, booster doses, or COVID-19 testing.
COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for anyone 5 years and older. For locations of COVID-19 tests or COVID-19 vaccine, refer to the SHDHD website, southheartlandhealth.org.
For more information call South Heartland at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595 or visit www.southheartlandhealth.org.
